Last week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation that removed the mask rules and limits on gathering sizes that were in place for businesses in Iowa, citing “significant decrease” in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the State. However, area businesses stated they will continue to operate in a similar manner to what they have in recent months.
“It really doesn’t change a lot for us,” Lisa Vogt Manager of Michael and Dowd said. “We still wear a mask when customers come in. My installers wear a mask when they are asked to wear a mask. We understand people are still apprehensive and we want to make them feel comfortable.”
Michael and Dowd has operated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as they serve as an essential service selling appliances. When the governor declared a proclamation in November requiring masks in businesses, the furniture/appliance store complied and plan to continue mask use around customers.
“People are still wearing masks even though the requirement has been lifted,” Vogt said. “If I see someone come in wearing a mask, I want to make them feel comfortable by also wearing one. We haven’t really seen anyone come in without a mask yet.”
Cameron’s Clothing and Henkle Creek Mercantile clothing stores, owned by Karilea Ries and her family, will continue to post signage asking customers to wear a mask while shopping. The businesses will provide masks and hand sanitizer as well.
“If anyone working in the stores were to get infected, we would have to close our doors,” Ries said. “It’s not a situation where we can work from home. I have a family member who works with us who is at a high-risk age and has other underlying health conditions. We just feel like it's the right thing to do to keep everyone safe for the time being.”
La Reyna will continue their masking policies for both staff and customers going forward. Owner Carmen Legaspi will also continue to keep the mexican restaurant at 50 percent capacity despite the effect it has on her business.
“I want to go back to the normal, but I want everything to be safe first,” Legaspi said. “It doesn’t bother me to still do these restrictions for longer. The most important thing for me to keep my customers and my people safe.”
Viking Sewing will not require masks to be worn in their store, but will continue to encourage customers to wear on while shopping. Employees will continue to wear masks while at work. Dean Luze, owner of Viking Sewing, stated that employees have also been social distancing when possible and sewing lessons have been reduced. Viking Sewing provided material for sewers to create masks early in the pandemic to help alleviate a lack of available personal protective equipment for health care workers.
“It felt very gratifying to be able to help the community, the hospital and the Lutheran Home in their time of need,” Luze said. “We were able to do it so rapidly and effectively.”
In a press release from Virgina Gay, the hospital announced they will continue to following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control. This includes limiting visitors, requiring masks to be worn.
“While we have seen hospitalization numbers decrease, visitation in Nursing & Rehab is not allowed if the county positivity rate is 10% or above, the statement read. “This also affects the testing frequency of staff.”
These featured businesses do not have a timeline of when they can relax their own restrictions, at least until vaccines are available to the general public. Each have had to make adjustments to how they do business, including deliveries and curbside pickup for Cameron’s according to Ries.
“We're very thankful for our community and the surrounding area for their support during this trying time,” Ries said. We feel like they have embraced us to help get us through this situation.”
Updates to the public health emergency will be reported in Vinton Newspapers as they are made available.