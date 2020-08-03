The Vinton Community Foundation is announcing the distribution of $25,200.00 in grants the following organizations serving the City of Vinton.

Local Option Sales Tax Fund - $21,100.00

Act I of Benton County, Palace Theatre

Cobb Alley $ 2,000.00

American Legion Auxiliary Unit # 57

Girls State/helping local Veterans $ 2,000.00

Happy Time Child Development Center

American AED Defibrillator and Supplies $ 790.00

Old School Produce Partners

Seeds, garden prep materials, fuel for gardening equipment,

fertilizer, seed trays, and packaging materials $ 2,000.00

Vinton Presbyterian Church

Senior Grocery Program $ 2,000.00

Vinton Shellsburg Community School District

Operation Backpack $ 2,000.00

Vinton Shellsburg Community School District

Sundown Mountain Ski Resort day for 5th graders $ 2,000.00

Vinton Shellsburg Community School District

VS Sole Sister Coach – Supplies for 5th grade program $ 1,310.00

Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation

PPE Supplies and Equipment $ 2,000.00

Wesley United Methodist Food Pantry

Purchase food for Pantry $ 2,000.00

Be You Bravely

Grab bag supplies, venue, and speakers $ 2,000.00

Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa

Program supplies $ 1,000.00

L. J. Kirkland Trust - $4,100.00

Cub Scout Pack #47 $ 2,000.00

Pinewood Derby Kits, scouting books and supplies

The Vinton Aquatic Club, Inc. $ 890.00

US Swimming and Diving Fees

Happy Time Child Development Center $ 1,210.00

• American AED Defibrillator Package

