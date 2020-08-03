The Vinton Community Foundation is announcing the distribution of $25,200.00 in grants the following organizations serving the City of Vinton.
Local Option Sales Tax Fund - $21,100.00
Act I of Benton County, Palace Theatre
Cobb Alley $ 2,000.00
American Legion Auxiliary Unit # 57
Girls State/helping local Veterans $ 2,000.00
Happy Time Child Development Center
American AED Defibrillator and Supplies $ 790.00
Old School Produce Partners
Seeds, garden prep materials, fuel for gardening equipment,
fertilizer, seed trays, and packaging materials $ 2,000.00
Vinton Presbyterian Church
Senior Grocery Program $ 2,000.00
Vinton Shellsburg Community School District
Operation Backpack $ 2,000.00
Vinton Shellsburg Community School District
Sundown Mountain Ski Resort day for 5th graders $ 2,000.00
Vinton Shellsburg Community School District
VS Sole Sister Coach – Supplies for 5th grade program $ 1,310.00
Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation
PPE Supplies and Equipment $ 2,000.00
Wesley United Methodist Food Pantry
Purchase food for Pantry $ 2,000.00
Be You Bravely
Grab bag supplies, venue, and speakers $ 2,000.00
Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa
Program supplies $ 1,000.00
L. J. Kirkland Trust - $4,100.00
Cub Scout Pack #47 $ 2,000.00
Pinewood Derby Kits, scouting books and supplies
The Vinton Aquatic Club, Inc. $ 890.00
US Swimming and Diving Fees
Happy Time Child Development Center $ 1,210.00
• American AED Defibrillator Package