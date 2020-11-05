2020 took our Fish Fry....2020 took our Pancake Breakfast...but 2020 will never take our Chili Supper!
An opportunity arose for us to host a chili supper so we decided we would grab down the recipe book and see what we could find!
We will be serving chili, peanut butter sandwiches and cookies both for carry out from the fire station or limited delivery for those that need it (contact a Vinton firefighter or our Facebook page for details). Free-will donation.
Please note this is the same night as the 13th Annual Veterans Patriotic Christmas Parade that starts at 6 pm. Come down either before or after the parade and take the cooking off your hands for the night!
Proceeds benefit the general fund of the Vinton Fire Department to help assist in place of our normal fundraisers