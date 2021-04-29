It’s the longest glow in the dark trail in the country, and it’s not even finished yet. Over two miles of this unique trail will be installed south of Vinton in time for Memorial Day, according to Matt Boggess, Director of Vinton Parks and Recreation.
“I want to think outside the box and stay cutting edge with our programs and what Vinton can offer recreation-wise,” Boggess said. “I’d seen some pictures of these trails in Europe featured in trade magazines. I started researching and it sparked my interest. We found a company that could supply the stone and promoted the idea with the city council.”
The “Sidewalk to Nowhere” south of the high school was selected for the project. Shive Hattery provided engineering consultation and Baker Enterprises is installing the trail. The rock used for the glowing trail, which absorbs sunlight during the day, comes from Ambient Glow Technology out of Canada.
“The aggregate that’s placed inside the trail is produced by AGT and can glow for up to 15 hours,” Boggess said. “This trail has already garnered attention statewide and we’re excited to see it completed by mid to late May, depending upon the weather.”
This is the first phase of adding trails to Vinton funded by a general obligation bond passed in 2020 and grants were also used. Boggess picked up the project from the previous director after several years of planning. Justin Campbell, a Community Development Team Leader for Shive Hattery, was first approached about developing a master plan for trails in Vinton back in 2004. He would have never imagined a part of that trail would end being a glow-in-the-dark trail.
“We work on trails all the time, but nothing quite as exciting as this,” Campbell said. “Two miles of this glowing trail is remarkable. I live in Shellsburg and I really think this is going to be great for the community. It’s been fulfilling to work with the City of Vinton and stakeholders to make this happen.”
Beyond providing light at night, Boggess also hopes the trail will draw tourists from across the state and beyond and they’ll provide business to Vinton.
“We’re excited to see people come and visit Vinton to see this trail and make an economic impact in town,” Boggess said. “Our ultimate goal is to continue to make the community as walkable and bikeable as possible.”
The trail will be named after Nathan Hesson, a Vinton city councilman who passed away in January. Boggess called Hesson “a big champion” for the Parks and Rec department and received approval from the council to name the trail after him. A formal naming will come at a later date after talking with the family.
“It makes me extremely happy knowing that the trail will run near his house,” Boggess said. “We hope his children utilize it and one day maybe come back to Vinton to raise their families here proud of the fact there’s a little piece of their dad that’s still out here.”
This is a developing story and Vinton Newspapers will have updates as they are made available.