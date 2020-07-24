A new Kwik Star location at West 13th Street in Vinton will open its doors and gas pumps on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 5:00 a.m. after several months of planned construction.
“We're always very excited to join a new community such as Vinton,” Steve Wrobel, Public Relations for Kwik Trip Inc. said. “We are a company of values and our philosophy is to provide the freshest product we can at a very reasonable price. I think people are always looking for that, but especially now.”
Construction of the convenience store/gas station began on March 23 on 3.17 acres just outside of Thiesen’s Supply Inc along the highway. The location will be “a large format store” offering a variety of food offerings inside such as milk, eggs, butter, and bread. Kwik Star will employ local workers for the new location. According to Wrobel, 40 stores across the Midwest will be built by the Wisconsin-based chain.
Kwik Star will hold a grand opening later on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 11:00 a.m. Further details will be announced later, but ownership in the company is expected to be in attendance.