The Vinton Lions Club voted yes to recognize 100 years of serving the community with a celebration on July 6 at Celebration Park, announcing tentative plans to members during their weekly meeting on Wednesday.
“We hope to have a full club response,” Robin Martin, Lions President said. “It’s a way to honor those who came before us. We’ve had a lot of people work to build a Lions club here in Vinton. To be here for 100 years is pretty huge.”
Members of the 100 Years Committee - Robin Martin, Dennis Lausar, Mike Weaver and Dan McCann - developed an outline for the celebration with Martin presenting the plan at the well-attended meeting at Pizza Ranch. According to Martin, the reservation at Celebration Park is pending with the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department to use from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. that evening. The Lions will offer a half price menu for their trailer food and potentially pass out free snow cones or cupcakes. Entertainment is in the works, but the committee would like to have the Vinton Community Band involved and for there to be children activities available.
“It's really not a fundraiser for us,” Lausar, Lions Vice President said. “We really want to give back to the community as much as we can for supporting us for 100 years. We want to get as many kids and community members out there as possible.”
Lauser stated details are still being ironed out, but the emphasis for the event is to provide children with fun activities after a year of cancellations due to COVID-19. The Lions Club will establish a rain date and explore ways to get the word out in the community.
“We hope this celebration will strengthen and energize this club,” Martin said. “I already think we have a little bit of energy coming along. We have a fair number of new members recently we’re excited about. As more members become vaccinated, we hope they will become more comfortable to return to regular meetings.”
Vinton Lions will explore a service project to celebrate the milestone. Martin proposed looking into a $5,000 grant application from Trees Forever in Cedar Rapids to help with beautification in the wake of last year’s derecho wind storm.
“We would have to expend our funds first before [Trees Forever] pays us back,” Martin said. “We have to consider the area we want to plant trees. There would be some work on keeping those trees alive for the first year, so we should consider the number of trees we plant.”
Members of the committee will work on displays for the 100 year recognition, including a banner, exhibit table and digital display of historical events over the years. Updates will be presented at later Lions Club meetings.