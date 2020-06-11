The Vinton Lions Club, one of the largest in Iowa, resumes its regular Wednesday noon meeting schedule next Wednesday, June 17, at Pizza Ranch. For the protection of members and guests the meeting room will be sanitized and set up for safe distancing, and attendees are encouraged to practice hand washing before eating. For no Vinton Lions' familiar food trailer won't be serving up great tenderloins and funnel cakes at local events. But the club continues to generously support various causes - most recently donating $250 to the Vinton Food Pantry and $700 to the Back pack program.
Vinton Lions roar again!
Trenton Schipper
