The Vinton Lions celebrated 100 years in the community on Tuesday, July 6 at Celebration Park with Lions members across the state in attendance and entertainment available for the community.
“The Vinton Lions enjoyed celebrating their 100 Year Anniversary with the community, family, friends and numerous visiting Lions from our district and around the State of Iowa,” Vinton Lions Club President Robin Martin said. “Adults and children enjoyed the free snow-cones and cake. The Vinton Community Band entertained the crowd, families played outdoor games and Bubbler Tom Pingenot put many smiles on adults and children alike. It was a great night for a celebration and we are thankful for our community and the support they provide.”
Martin believed 18 Lions clubs from across Iowa and Wisconsin were in attendance. Visiting dignitaries included Past International Director Mark Hintzmann, Watertown, Wisconsin; Past International Director Ardie Klemish, Anita, Iowa; Past District Governor Doug Welton, New Hampton, Iowa; District Governor Stephen Becker, Cedar Falls, Iowa.
The celebration offered an opportunity to present the Warren Coleman Award, the highest Lions honor that can be given by the organization in the State of Iowa, to Lynn Montgomery, Vinton Lions Secretary and Alan Woodhouse, Vinton Lions Treasurer. Tom Pingenot was also given the award for his years of commitment, support and friendship with Vinton Lions Club.
Past District Governor Richard Congdon presented Lamplighter awards to Vinton Lions Club members and to Robin Martin. The Lamplighter award is presented for leadership and commitment of service. Congdon also presented the Outstanding Secretary award to Montgomery, who has been secretary of Vinton Lions Club since 2013.
Vinton Lions Charter Night was held Monday, October 17, 1921, with 30 charter members. Among them was F. E. (Francis) Palmer, 11th superintendent of Iowa School for the Blind. Four years later, Helen Keller gave Lions their primary mission, urging them to be “Knights of the Blind.” Vinton Lions were already actively involved in working with students and staff at Vinton’s Braille school. The club’s first major project was giving Braille typewriters to each Braille School student on his or her graduation.
Through proceeds earned from Lions’ food trailer and members’ contributions, Vinton Lions are able to support high school graduates’ scholarships, Vinton-Shellsburg School Athletic Boosters, Vinton Parks & Recreation programs, Vinton’s Boy Scout troop, the Iowa and International Lions Foundations, Leader Dog program, the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight program for veterans, Diabetes Awareness program, Vinton-Shellsburg Schools’ backpack program, Special Olympics, the American Cancer Society, Dollars for Scholars, Camp Courageous, the Palace Theater, Junior Achievement, and more.
Some Vinton Lions Highlights:
Early on and until its closing in 2012, Vinton Lions hosted an annual Christmas party-banquet for Braille School students and staff, at the Braille School.
Vinton Lions are part of the Iowa Kidsight network, offering digital camera eye screening to all area preschoolers at no charge.
In 1932 Vinton Lions became charter sponsors of Vinton’s Boy Scout troop, a relationship that continues to this day. Starting in 1937, the club sponsored two more Scout troops at the Braille School. Later, the club purchased uniforms for members of the Braille School Girl Scout troop.
Among local Lions projects was the 1949 purchase of bonds supporting Vinton’s then-new hospital, purchase in 1954 of Vinton schools’ new electronic football scoreboard, and, over the years, presentation of scholarships totaling thousands of dollars given to Vinton-Shellsburg High School graduates. In 1956 Vinton Lions co-organized the Vinton Quarterback Club; from the 1960s began collecting used eyeglasses and, later, hearing aids for reuse.
Fifty years ago this year Vinton Lions built and opened the community’s slo-pitch softball field. In 2007 the Iowa Parks & Recreation Associated gave its Award of Excellence to Vinton Lions for developing and maintaining that softball field. Vinton Lions are currently underwriting major field and facility improvements in time for this fall’s tournaments.
In 2014 Vinton Lions became involved in the Reach Out and Read program at Vinton’s Tilford Elementary School, interrupted this past year by Covid 19 restrictions.
Responding to the various community needs, Vinton Lions secured emergency major grant assistance through the Iowa Lions Foundation to assist victims of 2009 flood.