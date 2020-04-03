In the last 3 weeks, Vinton Lutheran Home Campus has implemented a number of changes to maintain the health of their patients, residents and staff members. Working with CDC guidelines and recommendations, the Lutheran Home has restricted any visitors in the building until the threat of COVID-19 is lifted. This decision has been extremely emotional for our residents and patients, but we are continually impressed by their flexibility during this trying time, as well as how understanding the family members have been. The Lutheran Home continues to implement changes throughout the building as needed to protect our Lutheran Home family at all costs.
Our management staff are working daily with government affiliates including IDPH, DIA, Iowa Healthcare Association, Leading Age Iowa and others as they are available to stay ahead of upcoming guidance and requirements. We have chosen to take a careful, strict path regarding these regulations, often implementing them before they are required. We are continually working to develop plans and strong strategies to deal with the threat of COVID-19 in our campus. We are continually coordinating with our vendors, as well as the Benton County Emergency Management & Benton County Department of Public Health and others throughout our community to ensure we have the supplies that we need.
The implemented isolation strategies have been particularly difficult for our residents and patients. Our staff members are working with families to maintain many forms of communication and have been amazed by the community support they’ve received. The community has received coloring photos from children, letters and offers to aid the community in any way throughout the pandemic. In addition, the Lutheran Home has modified and created new events to keep our patients and residents active during this time. Staff has been working to provide special cares during this time such as helping wash and set hair, providing special treats and activities to maintain isolation and social distancing.
To stay ahead of an outbreak in our campus, the Lutheran Home is daily screening employees, patients and residents. Employees are screened at the beginning and end of each shift, as well as listing any potential symptoms to be tracked if necessary. We have added a number of hand washing and sanitation stations for staff to access and the Housekeeping team has implemented many additional cleaning procedures.
The Lutheran Home’s Home Health has also implemented the daily staff screenings and is working to educate patients on the potential symptoms of COVID-19. Before being seen, all patients are screened for fever, shortness of breath, cough or sore throat, as well as being questioned of their activities outside the home since last being seen. All patients are being educated to stay home & discourage visitors unless absolutely necessary.
We believe we have an appropriate amount of Personal Protective Equipment for the building at this time, but are also preparing for a potential shortage in the future. We are working with staff to develop creative strategies to remain protected from the COVID-19 virus should a PPE shortage affect our campus. With the assistance of our corporate office, we’re confident that the strategies we have put in place will keep our community as safe as possible during this pandemic. The Lutheran Home campus is further supported by the board of directors and local trustee committees, as well as the Vinton community as a whole.