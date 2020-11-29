Des Moines Register photojournalist and former Vinton resident Kelsey Kremer has been awarded her third Upper Midwest Regional Emmy for a video presentation she put together for the Register.
“It’s tough sometimes working in a creative field like photojournalism to really know if the work you’re doing is good,” Kremer said. “It’s great to have that little bit of recognition to know you’re on the right track.”
Kremer’s video focuses on the Iowa State Fair and Iowa Caucus campaigning. A longstanding tradition for politicians running for U.S. president is to visit the fair and Kremer wanted to explore why. She focused on the Register’s Political Soapbox, the Iowa Pork Producers pork tent, and the “general merriment” of being on the fairgrounds for these politicians. Working with the paper’s political editorial staff, Kremer shot footage of Democratic candidates during the first weekend of the 2019 fair.
“To win in the politics category in a caucus year is really special to me,” Kremer said “As journalists in Iowa, that’s a story and a topic we’re all covering and we’re all trying to do the best work we can. To have this video recognized is a really good feeling.”
This is Kremer’s third Emmy win and seventh nomination. An annual gala is normally held for the awards, but due to COVID-19 the gala was replaced with a virtual event. Instead of getting dressed up, Kremer enjoyed the live stream with her family wearing leggings.
“It’s fun every year to watch and cheer for the other Iowa journalists who get recognized with Emmys,” Kremer said. “Iowa always represents and it’s a fun night to be able to support each other.”
Long before becoming an award-winning photojournalist, Kremer got her first dip in journalism with Vinton-Shellsburg’s Viking Voice and journalism classes. She worked in all aspects of the student newspaper including writing, photography and page design. Kremer, however, found herself most drawn to photography and remembers taking the class DSLR camera and a textbook on photojournalist home to teach herself what all of the buttons and dials could do.
“I was the editor of the paper and yearbook my senior year,” Kremer said. “It was a lot of work, but it taught me so much and definitely prepared me to continue to do journalism in college and now professionally.”
Kremer is a 2013 graduate of the Greenlee School of Journalism at Iowa State University. She began her career with the Des Moines Register in September of 2013 after a summer working for the Cedar Rapids Gazette.