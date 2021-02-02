VINTON - A proposal submitted to the City of Vinton early in January, in fact could not be accepted.
At the first council meeting of 2021 Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, shared a proposal for the City to receive payment upfront for the current cell phone tower lease on the east water tower.
Ward shared that he had been contacted by Everest Infrastructure Partners to purchase the remaining term of the lease. "The City of Vinton currently receives $1,100 per month for the lease. The proposal is offering the City of Vinton a lump sum amount of $211,500 for the lease." Ward wrote in a memo to the council. The current lease is set to end in March 2042.
During that meeting, there were concerns voiced about the city giving up rights to the tower if the lease was turned over to a third party.
Rather than accept or deny the proposal, council members asked Ward to find answers to the questions raised.
With answers in hand at last week's Vinton council meeting, Ward told the council that the City in fact could not accept the proposal from Everest Infrastructure Partners.
"We as the City can not give up our position ownership of the tower," Ward told council members. A city is not allow to sub-lease any government owned property. "We can not give up that right." he explained.
During that first council meeting, council members voiced concerns about 'ownership' rights of the water tower, but also about the amount that the city would be receiving by agreeing to the contract.
Putting pencil to paper, the upfront payment offered in the contract would be less than would the city would be receiving over the course of the current agreement.
"But do we know if people will even be using that technology in 10 years," Brian Parr asked during the first council meeting. Parr suggested, if it possible, wouldn't the city be in a better position to accept the lump sum upfront instead of what changes technology may bring in the future.
With those concerns in mind, that council members sent Ward to a search for additional information. "The company's proposal to the city is mute," Ward said at the second January council meeting.
In other business:
- The cost of parking violations could be increased in the coming months.
Ted Paxton, Vinton Police Chief, explained that he would like to see the city's parking violations increase by $5, "so that they would be eligible to be collected through the offset program that Melissa (Schwan, Vinton city clerk) has gotten the city involved in." The offfset program will allow communities in the State of Iowa to collect unpaid bills to city entities, but must have a certain balance due to be collected. Currently, parking violations in the City do not meet that threshold.
Paxton was directed to bring a proposed resolution to a future council meeting for review and discussion. But all council members present at the meeting agreed that it would be a good idea.
- Ward provided an update on the 'novation' process between the Hobarts and the Federal Government.
"That paperwork has been completed and turned in," Ward stated. With that completed, payment of the AmeriCorp lease for the space at the IBSSS site, will be sent directly to the Hobarts. Since the sale of the property last fall, the City of Vinton needed to complete novation paperwork in order for the property to be received from the State of Iowa. Until the Hobarts' paperwork submission, the City of Vinton would receive the lease payment and forward the funds to the Hobarts.