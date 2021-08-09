All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
August 5 Derrin Curtis Olsen 51 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Driving While License, Denied, Suspended, Cancelled or Revoked x2.
August 7 Stanley Leamon Rogers Jr. 42 Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Probation Violation on Original Charge of Domestic Abuse Assault (Delaware County).
Dale Alvin Kite 28 Shellsburg, Iowa
Charged with Operating While Under the Influence – 2nd Offense.
Juvenile Referrals
None
Two Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of August 2-8, 2021, for Failure to Yield Upon Entering Through Highway, and Operating Non-Registered Vehicle.
13 Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of August 2-8, 2021, for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability x2, Failure to Stop in Assured Distance, Equipment Repair, and Speed x9.
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of August 2-8, 2021.
For the Week of Week of August 2-8, 2021 – 79 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.