All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
April 15 Antonio Martin 44 Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Contempt on Original Charge of Violation of a No Contact Order.
Juvenile Referrals
April 12 17-Year-Old Male Juvenile Referral for Trespass
Six Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of April 12 — 18, 2021 for Driving While License Under Suspension, Cancelled, Denied or Revoked, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability x2, and Operating Non-Registered Vehicle.
Four Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of April 12 — 18, 2021 for Improper Rear Lamps, Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way, Equipment Repair and Speed.
No Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of April 12 — 18, 2021.
For the Week of Week of April 12 — 18, 2021 – 78 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.