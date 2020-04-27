All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
None
Juvenile Referrals
None
Three Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of April 20-26, 2020 for Operation Without Registration, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Failure to Maintain Control.
Two Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of April 20-26, 2020 for Lights of Improper Color and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability.
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of April 20-26, 2020.
For the Week of April 20-26, 2020 – 60 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.