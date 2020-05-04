All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
March 30 Leo Wilson Bushnell 35 Vinton, Iowa.
Charged with False Report-911 Call, Carrying Weapons, Assault on Persons In Certain Occupations, Assault on Persons In Certain Occupations – Bodily Injury and Interference With Official Acts – Bodily Injury.
Juvenile Referrals
16-year-old Male Juvenile Referral for Trespass 1st Offense.
16-year-old Female Juvenile Referral for Trespass 1st Offense.
One Citation for Offenses was issued for the Week of April 27 – May 3, 2020 for Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device.
One Written Warnings for Offenses was issued the Week of April 27 – May 3, 2020 for Equipment Repair.
No Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of April 27 – May 3, 2020.
For the Week of April 27 – May 3, 2020 – 56 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.