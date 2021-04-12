Vinton Police Department Log for Week of April 5 - 11, 2021.
All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
April 8 Katie Jo Marie Bennett 36 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Driving While License Suspended, Denied, Cancelled or Revoked x2 and Driving While Barred.
Juvenile Referrals
None
Six Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of April 5 - 11, 2021 for Driving While License Under Suspension, Cancelled, Denied or Revoked, Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way, Minor Using Tobacco/Vapor Product, Person under 21 Using Tobacco/Vapor Products, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability and Speed.
Five Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of April 5 - 11, 2021 for Failure to Display Registration Plate, Improper Brake Light, Registration Violation, Failure to Provide proof of Financial Liability and Improper Rear Lamps.
No Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of April 5 - 11, 2021.
For the Week of Week of April 5 - 11, 2021 – 75 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.