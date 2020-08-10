All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
August 3 Rickey Gene Conlon 64 Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant on Original Charge of Harassment 1st Degree.
August 4 Donald Arthur Kading 42 Van Horne, Iowa
Charged with Assault with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury, Possession of Controlled Substance Violation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Affix Drug Stamp.
Juvenile Referrals
None
No Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of August 3 - 9, 2020.
One Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of August 3 - 9, 2020 for Equipment Repair.
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of August 3 - 9, 2020.
For the Week of August 3 - 9, 2020 – 78 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.