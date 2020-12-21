All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
None
Juvenile Referrals
13-Year-Old Female Juvenile Referral for Disorderly Conduct and Assault x3.
12-Year-Old Male Juvenile Referral for Assault.
No Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of December 14 - 20, 2020.
Three Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of December 14 - 20, 2020 for Failure to Use Headlamps When Required, and Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way x2.
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of December 14 - 20, 2020
For the Week of Week of December 14 - 20, 2020 – 66 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.