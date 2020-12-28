All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
None
Juvenile Referrals
None
No Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of December 21 - 27, 2020.
Three Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of December 21 - 27, 2020 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, Lighting Device – Color and Mounting, and Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way.
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of December 21 - 27, 2020
For the Week of Week of December 21 - 27, 2020 – 54 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.