All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
December 30 Georgia Marie Higgins 26 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Burglary and Criminal Mischief.
December 31 Jessie Wayne Sherrod 34 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Operating While Intoxicated.
Juvenile Referrals
None
Five Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of December 28 – January 3, 2021 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, Driving While License Under Suspension, Denied, Cancelled or Revoked, Failure to Maintain Control, Operating Non-Registered Vehicle, and Failure to Yield to the Vehicle on the Right.
Three Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of December 28 – January 3, 2021 Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way, Violation of Condition of a Minor’s License, and Operating Non-Registered Vehicle.
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of December 28 – January 3, 2021.
For the Week of Week of December 28 – January 3, 2021 – 55 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.