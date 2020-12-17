All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
December 11 Steven Lee Haefner 61 Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Contempt-Violation of No Contact/Protective Order
Juvenile Referrals
None
Two Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of December 7 – 13, 2020 for Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way and Trespass.
Five Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of December 7 – 13, 2020 Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way, Use of Electronic Communication Device, Improper Rear Lamp, Operating Non-Registered Vehicle and Equipment Repair.
No Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of December 7 – 13, 2020.
For the Week of Week of December 7 – 13, 2020 – 77 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.