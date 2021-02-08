All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
February 6 Jeremy Jacob McClain Rissi 29 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Operating while Under the Influence.
Juvenile Referrals
February 1 13-Year-Old Male Juvenile Referral for Assault.
17-Year-Old Female Juvenile Referral for Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Criminal Mischief 5th Degree.
February 3 14-Year-Old Male Juvenile Referral for Harassment 3rd Degree.
Two Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of February 1 - 7, 2021 for Failure to Maintain Control and Failure to Yield Upon Left Turn.
Two Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of February 1 - 7, 2021 for Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way and Windshield and Window Requirements.
Three Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of February 1 - 7, 2021.
For the Week of Week of February 1 - 7, 2021 – 79 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.