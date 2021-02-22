All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
February 20 Jessie Wayne Sherrod 34 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Public Intoxication.
Juvenile Referrals
None
Two Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of February 15 — 21, 2021 for Failure to use Child Restraint Device x2.
One Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of February 15 — 21, 2021 for Operating Non-Registered Vehicle.
Two Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of February 15 — 21, 2021.
For the Week of Week of February 15 — 21, 2021 – 65 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.