All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
None
Juvenile Referrals
None
Two Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of February 8 - 14, 2021 for Person Under 21 Using Tobacco/Vapor Product-2nd Offense, and Failure to Yield Upon Left Turn.
One Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of February 8 - 14, 2021 for Failure to Yield Upon Entering Through Highway.
Three Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of February 8 - 14, 2021.
For the Week of Week of February 8 - 14, 2021 – 72 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.