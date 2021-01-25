All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
January 18 Kenny Joe Byrn 52 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Domestic Abuse Assault.
January 22 Jorge Vega Cortez 48 Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Charged with Trespass 1st Offense.
Jason Matthew Williams 40 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Operating While Under the Influence.
Juvenile Referrals
None
Two Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of January 18 - 24, 2021 Failure to Stop in Assured Clear Distance and Careless Driving.
Three Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of January 18 - 24, 2021 for Use of Electronic Communication Device, Improper Brake Light, and Equipment Repair.
Two Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of January 18 - 24, 2021.
For the Week of Week of January 18 - 24, 2021 – 77 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.