All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
None
Juvenile Referrals
13-Year-Old Female Juvenile Referral for False Reporting to Public Entity.
Two Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of January 4 - 10, 2021 for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Speed
Four Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of January 4 - 10, 2021 Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way, Violation of Condition of a Minor’s School License, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability and Operating Non-Registered Vehicle.
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of January 4 - 10, 2021.
For the Week of Week of January 4 - 10, 2021 – 48 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.