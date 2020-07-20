All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
July 13 Jennifer Cox 38 Van Horne, Iowa
Charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance, Theft 5th Degree, Driving While License Suspended, Denied, Cancelled or Revoked, and Contempt for Violation of No Contact Order.
July 17 Richard Neil Wilson 32 Waterloo, Iowa
Charged with Operating While Under the Influence – 1st Offense.
Juvenile Referrals
None
Four Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of July 13-19, 2020 for Violation of Condition of Minor School License, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, Failure to Stop at Flashing Red Signal and Speed.
Three Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of July 13-19, 2020 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, Improper Brake Light, and Speed.
No Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of July 13-19, 2020.
For the Week of July 13-19, 2020 – 80 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.