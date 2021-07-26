All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
July 21 Joshua Reede Doty 38 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Operating While Under the Influence.
July 23 Alex Jordan Midthun 31 Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Violation of No Contact Order.
Juvenile Referrals
None
Three Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of July 19 — 25, 2021, for Failure to Maintain or Use Seat Belts, Operating Non-Registered Vehicle, and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability.
Thirteen Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of July 19 — 25, 2021, for Failure to Carry Registration Card, Failure to Maintain or Use Safety Belt, Use of Electronic Communication Device, Improper Brake Light, Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability x4, and Speed x4.
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of July 19 — 25, 2021.
For the Week of Week of July 19 — 25, 2021 – 65 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.