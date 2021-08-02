All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
July 28 Misty Meister 42 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Disorderly Conduct.
July 29 Allison Marie Koffron 38 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Public Intoxication.
Juvenile Referrals
None
Three Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of July 26 – August 1, 2021, for Failure to Maintain or Use Seat Belts, Improper Operation of Personal Mobile Assistant Device, and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability.
Four Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of July 26 – August 1, 2021, for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, Broken Taillight, and Speed x2.
No Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of July 26 – August 1, 2021.
For the Week of Week of July 26 – August 1, 2021 – 67 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.