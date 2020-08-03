All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
July 28 Nathan Michael Goad 38 Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Violation of No Contact Order (Black Hawk County).
July 31 Christy Nicole Qualey 34 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Driving While License Suspended, Denied, Cancelled or Revoked.
Juvenile Referrals
None
Nine Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of July 27 – August 2, 2020 for Failure to Use Seatbelt, Failure to Use Child Restraint Device x2, Permitting Unauthorized Persons to Drive, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability x2, Operating Non-Registered Vehicle, Driving While License Suspended, Denied, Cancelled, and Revoked, and Operating with Registration.
Five Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of July 27 – August 2, 2020 for Failure to Maintain Registration Plate, Improper Rear Lamps x3, and Registration Violation.
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of July 27 – August 2, 2020, 2020.
For the Week of July 27 – August 2, 2020 – 94 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.