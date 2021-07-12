All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
July 6 Scott Christopher Kirk 37 Van Horne, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant on Original Charges of Burglary 3rd From Motor Vehicle, Theft 4th and Criminal Mischief.
Juvenile Referrals
15-Year-Old Female Juvenile Referral for Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations x2 and Interference with Official Acts.
One Citation for Offenses were issued for the Week of July 5 — 11, 2021, for No Valid Driver’s License.
Three Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of July 5 — 11, 2021, for Speed x3.
No Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of July 5 — 11, 2021.
For the Week of Week of July 5 — 11, 2021 – 71 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.