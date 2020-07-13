All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
July 10 Linda Renee Perry 43 Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Probation Violation on Original Charge of Domestic Abuse - Assault.
Juvenile Referrals
None
Six Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of July 6 - 12, 2020 for Driving While License Suspended, Denied, Cancelled or Revoked x2, Failure to Use Seatbelt, Fail to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way, Operating Non-Registered Vehicle and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability.
Four Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of July 6 - 12, 2020 for Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way, Operating Non-Registered Vehicle, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability and Equipment Repair.
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of July 6 - 12, 2020.
For the Week of July 6 - 12, 2020 – 91 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.