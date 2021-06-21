All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
June 15 Heather Dawn Randolph-Mendoza 33 Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Michael Kirk Phelps 48 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Domestic Abuse Assault
Juvenile Referrals
None
Two Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of June 14-20, 2021, for Failure Maintain or Use Seat Belt x2.
Two Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of June 14-20, 2021, Insufficient Number of Headlights, and Speed.
Two Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of June 14-20, 2021.
For the Week of Week of June 14-20, 2021 – 67 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.