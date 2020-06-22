All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
None
Juvenile Referrals
None
Nine Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of June 15-21, 2020 for Failure to Use Seat Belt x4, Provide Proof of Financial Liability x2, Operation Without Registration, Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Cancelled or Revoked and Speed.
Six Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of June 15-21, 2020 for Failure to Display Registration Plate x2, Improper Brake Light, Operating Non-Registered Vehicle, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability and Insufficient Number of Headlights.
No Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of June 15-21, 2020.
For the Week of June 15-21, 2020 – 91 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.