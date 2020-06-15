All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
June 10 Robert Joseph Parker 59 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Public Intoxication, Possession of a Controlled Substance- Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Juvenile Referrals
None
Ten Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of June 8 – 14, 2020 for Failure to Use Seat Belt x4, Failure to Obey Flashing Red Stop Sign x2, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability x3 and Dark Window/Windshield.
Eleven Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of June 8 – 14, 2020 for Failure to Display Registration Plate x3, Improper Brake Light, Improper Rear Lamps x3, Operating Non-Registered Vehicle, Equipment Repair, Failure to Use Seatbelt, and Speeding.
Two Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of June 8 – 14, 2020.
For the Week of June 8 – 14, 2020 – 88 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.