All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
March 3 Christian Davidlevett Usher 18 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
March 4 Teashia Marie Newburry 31 Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Failure to Appear on Original Charge of Possession of Controlled Substance (Black Hawk County).
March 6 Kyle John Egen 24 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Public Intoxication.
Juvenile Referrals
None
One Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of March 1 - 7, 2021 for Violation of Instruction Permit Limitations.
One Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of March 1 - 7, 2021 for Improper Registration Plate Lamp.
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of March 1 - 7, 2021.
For the Week of Week of March 1 - 7, 2021 – 76 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.