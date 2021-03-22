All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
March 20 Dayne Alexander-Johna Young 19 Garrison, Iowa
Charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Juvenile Referrals
15-Year-Old Male Juvenile Referral for Possession/Purchase of Alcohol By Person Under 18.
No Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of March 15 — 21, 2021.
Four Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of March 15 — 21, 2021 for Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way x2, Failure to Use Headlamps When Required, and Insufficient Number of Headlights.
No Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of March 15 — 21, 2021.
For the Week of Week of March 15 — 21, 2021 – 62 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.