All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
None
Juvenile Referrals
None
Six Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of March 22 - 28, 2021 for Dark Windows and Windshield, Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way, Driving While License Suspended, Denied, Revoked or Cancelled, Operation Without Registration Card or Plate x2, and Driving While License Under Suspension.
Fourteen Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of March 22 - 28, 2021 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability x2, Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way x5, Insufficient Number of Headlights, Fail to Yield to Pedestrians Right of Way, Improper Rear Lamps x2, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device and Speed x2.
Three Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of March 22 - 28, 2021.
For the Week of Week of March 22 - 28, 2021 – 89 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.