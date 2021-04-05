All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
March 29 Dale David Anderson 57 Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Failure to Appear on Original Charge of Theft 5th.
March 30 Kyle Benjamin Bracy 37 Belle Plaine, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Disorderly Conduct, Fighting or Violent Behaviors.
March 31 Brandon Lynn McNeal 35 Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Failure to Appear for Original Charge of Forgery.
April 2 Alexander Grant Richter 22 Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Original Charge of Driving Under the Influence.
Juvenile Referrals
March 29 16-Year-Old Male Juvenile Referral for Assault on Persons in a Certain Occupation.
April 1 14-Year-Old Male Juvenile Referral for Sexual Abuse.
Three Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of March 29 – April 4, 2021 for Failure to Maintain Control, Driving While Suspended, Denied, Cancelled or Revoked and Speed.
Two Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of March 29 – April 4, 2021 for Operating Non-Registered Vehicle and Improper Brake Light.
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of March 29 – April 4, 2021.
For the Week of Week of March 29 – April 4, 2021 – 67 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.