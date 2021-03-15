All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
March 8 Timothy Blair Bobzein 58 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Operating While Under the Influence.
March 10 James Paul Matson 63 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Operating While Under the Influence.
Juvenile Referrals
None
Nine Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of March 8 — 14, 2021 for Driving While License Under Suspension, Failure to Use Seatbelt, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, No Valid Driver’s License, Failure to Obey Stop Sign or Yield Sign, Failure to Maintain Control, Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way, Failure to Obey Yield Sign and Failure to Yield Upon Entering A Through Highway.
Nine Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of March 8 — 14, 2021 for Failure to Yield to Pedestrians Right of Way, Improper Registration Plate Lamp, Improper Rear Lamps, Insufficient Number of Headlights, Permitting Unauthorized Person to Drive, Improper Brake Light x2, and Speed x2.
Three Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of March 8 — 14, 2021.
For the Week of Week of March 8 — 14, 2021 – 100 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.