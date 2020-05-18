All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
None
Juvenile Referrals
12-year-old Male Juvenile Referral for Consumption of Alcohol in Public Place by a Minor.
Twelve Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of May 11 – May 17, 2020 for Driving While License Suspended, Denied, Cancelled or Revoked, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability x 2 and Possession/Purchase of Alcohol by Person 18/19/20 -1st Offense x 8.
Two Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of May 11 – May 17, 2020 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability and Failure to Give Continuous Turn Signal
No Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of May 11 – May 17, 2020.
For the Week of May 11 – May 17, 2020– 59 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.