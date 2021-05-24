All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
May 17 Michael Ardarius Beinkley 29 Vinton, Iowa
Disorderly Conduct
Joseph Burton Radcliffe 50 Vinton, Iowa
Disorderly Conduct
May 20 Stewart Russell Connor 18 Cedar Falls, Iowa
Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Controlled Substance
Juvenile Referrals
None
Four Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of May 17 — 23, 2021 for Registration Violation, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, Person Underage of 21 Using Tobacco/Vapor Products and Possession/Purchase of Alcohol by Person Underage of 18/19/20.
Ten Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of May 17 – 23, 2021 for Improper Brake Light, Improper Registration Plate Lamp, Registration Violation x2, Fail to Display Regular Plate, Improper Rear Lamps x2, Insufficient Number of Headlights, Use of Electronic Device, and Driving on Wrong Side of Two-Way Highway.
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of May 17 — 23, 2021.
For the Week of Week of May 17 — 23, 2021 – 77 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.