All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
May 6 Wesley Allen Venenga 21 Shellsburg, Iowa
Charged with Driving While Barred, Carrying Weapons and Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Cancelled or Revoked.
May 7 Steven Keith Herzberger 30 Toddville, Iowa
Charged with Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Cancelled or Revoked.
Juvenile Referrals
None
Six Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of May 3 — 9, 2021 for Violation of Instruction Permit Limitation, Failure to Stop in Assured Clear Distance, Failure to Use Seatbelt and Speed x3.
Four Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of May 3 — 9, 2021 for Improper Rear Lamps x2, Use of Electronic Communication Device, Insufficient Number of Headlights x2, Improper Registration Plate, Operating Non-Registered Vehicle and Speed.
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of May 3 — 9, 2021.
For the Week of Week of May 3 — 9, 2021 – 70 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.