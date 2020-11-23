All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
November 16 William Vincent Romero 38 Van Horne, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Failure to Appear (Jasper Co., MO.) and Charged with Interference with Official Acts.
Georgia Marie Higgins 26 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Interference with Official Acts.
Linda Renee Perry 44 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Trespass 1st Offense.
November 19 Lukas Jay Vieyra’Hartmann 18 North Platte, Nebraska
Charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Operating While Under the Influence.
November 20 Gage Michael Thomas Cook 21 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Violation of a No Contact Order.
November 22 Miguel Antonio Ruiz 25 Round Lake Beach, Illinois
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Obstructing Prosecution and Accessory After the Fact (Linn Co.).
Juvenile Referrals
None
One Citation for Offenses were issued for the Week of November 16-22 for No Valid Driver’s License.
No Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of November 16-22, 2020.
No Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of November 16-22, 2020.
For the Week of Week of November 16-22, 2020 – 77 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.