All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
None
Juvenile Referrals
None
Three Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of November 2-8, 2020 for Failure to Maintain Control, Failure to Yield Half of Roadway, and Driving While License Suspended, Denied, Cancelled or Revoked.
Two Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of November 2-8, 2020 for Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way and Defective or Unauthorized Muffler System.
Two Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of November 2-8, 2020.
For the Week of Week of November 2-8, 2020 – 80 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.