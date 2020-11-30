All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
None
Juvenile Referrals
None
One Citation for Offenses were issued for the Week of November 23-29 for Windshield and Window Requirements.
Three Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of November 23-29, 2020 for Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability and Operating Non-Registered Vehicle.
No Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of November 23-29, 2020.
For the Week of Week of November 23-29, 2020 – 59 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.