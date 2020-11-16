All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
November 9 Aaron Ervin Smith 34 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Criminal Mischief - 5th Degree and Criminal Mischief -3rd Degree.
November 12 Ross Daniel McIntyre 38 Marion, Iowa
Charged with Trespass - 1st Offense.
Jonathon Thomas Donnelly 27 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Domestic Abuse Assault - 1st Offense.
November 13 Andre Jr Williams 22 Iowa City, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Forgery and Theft 3rd Degree (North Liberty Police Department).
Juvenile Referrals
None
No Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of November 9-15.
Four Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of November 9-15, 2020 for Equipment Repair x 4.
No Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of November 9-15, 2020.
For the Week of Week of November 9-15, 2020 – 74 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.