All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
October 19 Rocky Vernel Hobbs 71 Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse x2, Sexual Abuse – 3rd, Lascivious Conduct with a Minor, Incest, Lascivious Conduct with a Minor - Aggravated.
October 22 Joshua Daniel Lamb 29 Urbana, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant on Original Charges of Burglary -3rd and
Theft of a Motor Vehicle.
October 23 Nathan Michael Goad 36 Vinton, Iowa Charged with Trespass 1st Offense.
David Michael Nelson 38 Palo, Iowa
Charged with Trespass 1st Offense.
Juvenile Referrals
15-Year-Old Male Juvenile Referral for Disorderly Conduct.
Seven Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of October 19 - 25, 2020 for Operating Non-Registered Vehicle, Possession or Purchase of Alcohol by Person Underage, Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Cancelled or Revoked, Open Container – Passenger 21 Years or Older x2 and Speed x2.
Four Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of October 19 - 25, 2020 for Operating Non-Registered Vehicle, Failure to Use Headlamps When Required, Failure to Display Registration Plate, and Equipment Repair.
Three Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of October 19 - 25, 2020.
For the Week of October 19 - 25, 2020 – 79 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.