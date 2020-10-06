All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
None
Juvenile Referrals
16-Year-Old Female Juvenile Referral for Disorderly Conduct.
Six Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of September 28-October 4, 2020 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability x2 and Operating Non-Registered Vehicle x4.
Twenty Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of September 28-October 4, 2020 for Failure to Give Notice or Provide Address or Name Change x2, Equipment Repair x2, Improper Brake Lights, Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way x2, Insufficient Number of Headlights, Improper Registration Plate Lamp, Failure to Use Head Lamps When Required, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability x3, Equipment Repair x3, Registration Violation and Speed x2.
Three Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of September 28-October 4, 2020.
For the Week of September 28-October 4, 2020– 91 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.