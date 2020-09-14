All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
September 7 Skylar Ryan Merchant 38 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Public Intoxication and Supplying Alcohol to Persons Underage.
William Bell Folsom 18 Alexandria, Virginia
Charged with Publix Intoxication.
September 12 Sevenity Ann Reeves 19 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Trespass – 1st Offense.
Juvenile Referrals
None
No Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of September 7-13, 2020.
Two Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of September 7-13, 2020 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability and Equipment Repair.
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of September 7-13, 2020.
For the Week of September 7-13, 2020 – 64 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.